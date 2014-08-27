(Adds detail)
ZURICH Aug 27 Russian banks will require
approval to issue long-term financial instruments in
Switzerland, the government said on Wednesday, as it detailed
measures to ensure it does not become a place for individuals or
funds to avoid European sanctions on Moscow.
Switzerland, which is outside the European Union but is
linked by agreements governing trade and other measures, decided
in March not to join the EU's sanctions over the Ukraine crisis
but has been keen not to be used as a route to circumvent them.
In a statement, the government said five Russian banks would
now require authorisation to issue long-term financial
instruments in Switzerland. The five banks are Sberbank
, VTB Bank, Gazprombank,
Vnesheconombank and Rosselkhozbank.
It also said it had added a further 11 names of individuals
and organisations to a list designed to prevent it being used to
bypass the sanctions..
"The Federal Council continues to monitor the situation in
Ukraine closely and reserves the right to take further measures
depending on how the situation develops," the government said in
the statement.
Earlier this month, Switzerland expanded an export ban on
defence materials to Russia and Ukraine and said it was looking
to beef up measures to stop Russians using the country to bypass
sanctions.
