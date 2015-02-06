(Adds quotes)
MOSCOW Feb 6 The leaders of Germany and France
ended more than five hours of talks with Russian President
Vladimir Putin on Friday without announcing any agreement to end
fighting in east Ukraine.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the leaders had agreed
at "constructive and substantive talks" to continue working
towards a joint document on implementing a ceasefire agreement
that was reached in the Belarussian capital Minsk last September
but has collapsed.
Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President
Francois Hollande were expected to speak next by phone on
Sunday, Peskov said, indicating that Ukrainian President Petro
Poroshenko would also take part in the conversation.
"The talks are over for now and our guests are already on
their way to the airport," he told reporters at the Kremlin.
"At the moment joint work is under way on preparing the text
of a possible joint document on implementation of the Minsk
agreements - a document which would include proposals made by
the president of Ukraine and proposals formulated today and
added by Russian President Putin."
More than 5,000 people have been killed in fighting between
pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian government forces in east
Ukraine. Merkel and Hollande had talks with Poroshenko in Kiev
on Thursday.
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Writing by Timothy Heritage,
Editing by Alexander Winning)