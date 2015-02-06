MOSCOW Feb 6 The leaders of Germany and France ended more than five hours of talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin without any word of an agreement to resolve the crisis in Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the leaders had agreed at "constructive talks" to continue working towards a possible joint document on implementing a ceasefire agreement reached in the Belarussian capital Minsk last September. The three leaders' next contact, he said, was expected to be by phone on Sunday. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Writing by Timothy Heritage, Editing by Alexander Winning)