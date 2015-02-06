MOSCOW Feb 6 The leaders of Germany and France
ended more than five hours of talks with Russian President
Vladimir Putin without any word of an agreement to resolve the
crisis in Ukraine.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the leaders had agreed
at "constructive talks" to continue working towards a possible
joint document on implementing a ceasefire agreement reached in
the Belarussian capital Minsk last September. The three leaders'
next contact, he said, was expected to be by phone on Sunday.
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Writing by Timothy Heritage,
Editing by Alexander Winning)