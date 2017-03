KIEV, June 9 Moscow and Kiev have reached a "mutual understanding" on key parts of a plan proposed by President Petro Poroshenko for ending violence in east Ukraine, the country's Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

It gave no other details after a "contact group" bringing together Russia, Ukraine and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe met for the second successive day. Russia did not immediately comment.

