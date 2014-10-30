INSIGHT-In race to curb climate change, cities outpace governments
BRUSSELS Oct 30 EU-hosted talks between Russia and Ukraine on unblocking deliveries of Russian gas to Ukraine will resume on Thursday after a marathon session the previous day, a European Commission spokesperson said.
"Jointly prepared documents laying down a common understanding have been prepared and are now with the respective governments in Moscow and Kiev for approval," the spokesperson said in a statement.
"Trilateral consultations will continue throughout the course of today (Thursday)."
Negotiators made no obvious progress in talks that began on Wednesday and ended in the early hours of Thursday. (Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier and Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)
