KIEV, March 1 Russia is refusing to hold talks with Ukraine under the auspices of an agreement that guarantees the country's territorial integrity, Interfax news agency quoted Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrij Deshchitsya as saying.

Ukraine had asked for consultations with Moscow after accusing it of deploying its military in the Crimea region.

"We are very worried about today's information that Russia has refused to take part," the minister said.