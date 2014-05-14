* Kiev wants to push de-centralisation plan
* Ministers, local officials, business people gather
* Opposition, Moscow, rebels sceptical of talks
* Tension high after 7 Ukrainian soldiers killed
(Adds quotes)
By Richard Balmforth
KIEV, May 14 Ukraine's interim leaders on
Wednesday pushed a plan to allow the regions a greater say over
their affairs, but the exclusion of separatists from round table
talks cast doubt over whether the move could defuse the crisis.
The talks brought together politicians and civil groups in
an effort to quell a pro-Russian rebellion in the industrialised
Donbass region of eastern Ukraine, which has triggered fears of
a break-up of the former Soviet republic.
They came at a tense moment for Kiev. On Tuesday, seven
soldiers were killed in an ambush near the city of Kramatorsk,
the deadliest attack on security forces since they were sent to
tackle the uprising in the east in April.
Voters in the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk backed
self-rule in two referendums held on Sunday despite
protestations from Kiev, which sees Russia's hand behind the
rebellion and denounced the votes as illegal.
After the voting, rebel leaders in Donetsk and Luhansk
called for their regions to become part of Russia although this
call has not been taken up by Moscow.
When the round table talks opened in the parliament building
in Kiev, the country's main leaders sharply attacked Russia,
with acting president Oleksander Turchinov accusing Moscow of
launching "systematic action to destabilise eastern and southern
regions of Ukraine" to produce an "explosive situation".
And, in comments angled at the separatist rebels who were
excluded from the talks, Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said:
"We will conduct a dialogue with all those who do not shoot and
do not kill citizens."
But Yatseniuk went on to press a decentralisation plan
ceding greater powers to the regions which the Kiev authorities
hope will address disaffection in eastern Ukraine and help
undercut the influence of rebels seeking to break altogether
with Kiev and join the Russian Federation. Such a scenario is
seen by Kiev as pointing a way to resolving the crisis.
"Using mechanisms for changing the constitution, we should
be able to de-centralise power and confer additional powers on
regional authorities ... create a real balance (between central
and regional authorities)," he said.
Under the plan regions could hold back a portion of taxes
for direct use in improving infrastructure and conditions for
local businesses.
But the plan's architects are keen that they do not allow
discussion of 'federalisation' - an idea pushed by Russia and
the separatists - which they fear would lead to too-great
autonomy and weaken the grip of the central government.
AKHMETOV BACKING
Ukraine's wealthiest businessman, Rinat Akhmetov, whose vast
mining and steel-producing empire stretches across the Donbass,
threw his weight behind the decentralisation strategy,
describing it as the "only right way" of ending the crisis.
"I strongly believe that Donbass can be happy only in a
united Kiev," he said in a statement issued by his holding
company, System Capital Management.
Wednesday's talks brought together ministers, political
party leaders, candidates for the presidential election on May
25, business representatives and local government officials.
Kiev's exclusion of the rebels - whom it describes as
"terrorists" - from the talks has drawn criticism from abroad.
Moscow has said there should be direct talks between separatists
and Kiev.
Among those to express hope in the talks was German
Chancellor Angela Merkel, who said the more representatives were
present, the better. The unrest in Ukraine and Russia's
annexation of Crimea have contributed to the worst East-West
crisis since the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union.
In the rebel redoubt of Slaviansk on Wednesday, Vyacheslav
Ponomaryov, the self-appointed mayor, said he had heard nothing
of the round table.
"The Kiev junta organised that? ... Our first condition for
talks with the Kiev junta is the immediate pullout of all the
troops of the Ukrainian army from the territories of the
Donetsk, Kharkov and Lugansk regions... As long as they are on
our territory there will be no talks," he declared.
There have been no public negotiations between separatists
and the government since the crisis began in early April.
"There is no reason to expect any concrete decision (from
the talks)," independent analyst Volodymyr Fesenko said.
"If there are not people in authority from the east at these
talks this round-table will lose all sense."
(Additional reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic in Kramatorsk; and
Pavel Polityuk and Natalya Zinets; Writing By Richard Balmforth;
Editing by Giles Elgood)