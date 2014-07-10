(Changes sources, adds quotes)
MOSCOW/PARIS, July 10 The leaders of France and
Germany backed Russia by calling for a new ceasefire in eastern
Ukraine on Thursday but told President Vladimir Putin to prevent
separatist fighters and arms crossing the border into Ukraine.
French President Francois Hollande and German Chancellor
Angela Merkel told Putin it was important to reach a political
solution quickly in the three-month-old conflict between
government forces and separatists in the country's east.
In a three-way telephone conversation, they asked Putin to
"exert all necessary pressure" on the separatists and to take
"the concrete measures required to control the Russia-Ukraine
border," Hollande's office said in a statement.
Moscow denies accusations by Ukraine and Western governments
that it has been fuelling the conflict by allowing fighters and
weaponry to move freely into eastern Ukraine from Russia.
The Kremlin said in a statement that the three heads of
state supported "a swift renewal of the ceasefire and a meeting
of the contact group" on resolving the crisis.
The three leaders have had regular phone conversations on
the conflict. They will also soon hold talks with Ukrainian
President Petro Poroshenko, Hollande's office said.
Government forces have gained the upper hand over the
separatists in the Russian-speaking eastern regions. More than
200 government soldiers have been killed as well as hundreds of
civilians and rebel fighters.
