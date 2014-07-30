MINSK, July 30 Belarus will host talks between
Ukraine, Russia and the OSCE security and rights organisation on
the crisis in eastern Ukraine, President Alexander Lukashenko's
office said on Wednesday.
It did not say when the talks would take place but Ukrainian
President Petro Poroshenko asked Lukashenko to host them on
Thursday and to focus on securing access to the site where a
Malaysian airliner was brought down in east Ukraine.
There was no indication pro-Russian separatists fighting
Ukraine's army would attend the talks, although Lukashenko's
office said "all interested sides" were invited.
The talks are expected to involve Russia's ambassador to
Kiev, Mikhail Zurabov, and former Ukrainian President Leonid
Kuchma, who have met several times since the crisis in Ukraine
began but have failed to secure a breakthrough.
The fighting in eastern Ukraine prevented representatives of
the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe reaching
the crash site on Tuesday for the third successive day.
Poroshenko also wants the talks to discuss the release of
hostages Kiev says are being held by the rebels in east Ukraine,
the Ukrainian presidency said in a statement on Facebook.
He appears to have turned to Belarus for help because the
former Soviet republic is a Moscow ally but also has a solid
relationship with Ukraine.
The regional authorities in Donetsk, one of the regions
worst hit by the fighting in east Ukraine, said on Wednesday
morning that 19 people had been killed in the past 24 hours.
Kiev's military offensive has forced the rebels out of some
areas they held except their strongholds in and around the
cities of Donetsk and Luhansk, and fighting has intensified
since the deaths of 298 people when the airliner was brought
down on July 17.
On Wednesday, rebels stopped an OSCE team en route to the
crash site about 10 km (six miles) outside Donetsk because of
fighting nearby. It was not immediately clear whether the convoy
would be continue towards the crash site later on Tuesday.
The West says the rebels probably shot the plane down by
mistake and accuses Russia of arming them. Moscow denies this.
