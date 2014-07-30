(Adds Russian statement)
MINSK, July 30 Belarus will host talks between
Ukraine, Russia and the OSCE security and rights organisation on
the crisis in eastern Ukraine, President Alexander Lukashenko's
office said on Wednesday.
It did not say when the talks would take place but Ukrainian
President Petro Poroshenko asked Lukashenko to host them on
Thursday and to focus on securing access to the site where a
Malaysian airliner was brought down in east Ukraine.
There was no indication pro-Russian separatists fighting
Ukraine's army would attend the talks, although Lukashenko's
office said "all interested sides" were invited.
The talks are expected to involve Russia's ambassador to
Kiev, Mikhail Zurabov, and former Ukrainian President Leonid
Kuchma, who have met several times since the crisis in Ukraine
began but have failed to secure a breakthrough.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was quoted by RIA
news agency as saying he welcomed the talks aimed at
de-escalating the conflict which has plunged Russia's ties with
the West to their worst since the end of the Cold War.
"We are in favour of talks, we welcome any possibility which
presents itself to that end and therefore we value the offer
from Belarus," Lavrov told a news conference on a visit to
Tajikistan.
The fighting in eastern Ukraine prevented representatives of
the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe reaching
the crash site on Tuesday for the third successive day.
"Decisions are being made on a political level on ensuring
safety on the site," Michael Bociurkiw, a spokesman for the OSCE
in Ukraine, said on Wednesday. "Today, as far as we know, we
won't be going there."
An OSCE convoy had earlier on Wednesday been stopped by
rebels about 10 km (six miles) outside the city of Donetsk
because of fighting further along the route, but OSCE officials
later denied it had been trying to reach the crash site.
Poroshenko wants the talks in Minsk to also discuss the
release of hostages Kiev says are being held by the rebels in
east Ukraine, the Ukrainian presidency said in a statement on
Facebook.
He appears to have turned to Belarus for help because the
former Soviet republic is a Moscow ally but also has a solid
relationship with Ukraine.
The regional authorities in Donetsk, one of the regions
worst hit by the fighting in east Ukraine, said on Wednesday
morning that 19 people had been killed in the past 24 hours.
Kiev's military offensive has forced the rebels out of some
areas they held except their strongholds in and around the
cities of Donetsk and Luhansk, and fighting has intensified
since the deaths of 298 people when the airliner was brought
down on July 17.
The West says the rebels probably shot the plane down by
mistake and accuses Russia of arming them. Moscow denies this.
(Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky, Natalia Zinets in Kiev,
Aleksandar Vasovic in Donetsk and Thomas Grove in Moscow,
Editing by Gabriela Baczynska, Timothy Heritage and Elizabeth
Piper)