MINSK Jan 31 Representatives from Ukraine,
Russia, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe
and pro-Russian separatists gathered in Minsk, Belarus, on
Saturday in a fresh attempt to reopen peace talks on the Ukraine
crisis.
A Reuters reporter saw former Ukrainian President Leonid
Kuchma, and representatives from Russia and the OSCE, drive away
towards Minsk after their arrival at the airport.
Two representatives of pro-Russian separatists who are
fighting Kiev government forces in the east of Ukraine arrived
earlier on Saturday.
