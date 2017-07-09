MOSCOW, July 9 A phone call between leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany to discuss the crisis in Ukraine is being prepared, Interfax news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Sunday.

"The telephone conversation of the quartet is on the agenda. It's being prepared but there is no clarity on the date yet," Peskov was quoted as saying.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by John Stonestreet)