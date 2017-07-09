UPDATE 1-Pound near two-week low as weak data casts doubt over interest rate hikes
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote - http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Recasts, adds quote, updates prices)
MOSCOW, July 9 A phone call between leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany to discuss the crisis in Ukraine is being prepared, Interfax news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Sunday.
"The telephone conversation of the quartet is on the agenda. It's being prepared but there is no clarity on the date yet," Peskov was quoted as saying.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by John Stonestreet)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote - http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Recasts, adds quote, updates prices)
July 10 Canadian cable company Cogeco Communications Inc said on Monday its Atlantic Broadband unit would buy MetroCast's assets for about $1.4 billion, expanding its presence in the United States.
* Advanced Microgrid Solutions raises $34 million in Series B, energy leaders see der optimization as major growth market