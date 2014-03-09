UPDATE 1-BOJ keeps policy steady as Fed sticks to rate-hike path
KIEV, March 9 Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Sunday he would go to the United States this week to discuss the standoff with Russia over Ukraine's southern region of Crimea.
"I am going to the United states to hold top-level meetings on resolving the situation unfolding in our bilateral and multilateral relations," Yatseniuk said at the start of a government meeting in the Ukrainian capital, Kiev.
He did not immediately give any dates and provided no other details of the visit.
* Kuroda to brief media 0630 GMT (Recasts with policy decision)
TOKYO, March 16 The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady on Thursday and maintained a cautiously optimistic view on the economy, signalling that no expansion of monetary stimulus was forthcoming in the near future.
