KIEV Aug 19 Ukraine has banned 14 Russian television channels including Russia Today and Life News from broadcasting on cable networks in Ukraine, accusing them of spreading war propaganda, Ukrainian interior ministry aide Anton Gerashenko said on Tuesday.

The fourteen channels are banned temporarily for "broadcasting propaganda of war and violence," Gerashenko said in a Facebook post. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Richard Balmforth)