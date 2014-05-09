KIEV May 9 Ukraine's security service said on
Friday foreign "saboteurs" had knocked out state television
transmissions for several hours, suggesting Moscow had backed
the action as part of a campaign fomenting rebellion in the
east.
Viktoria Syumar, deputy head of the SBU agency, said they
had set fire to underground cables carrying power and signals to
the broadcaster and several radio stations on the morning the
country, and Russia, marks World War Two Victory Day.
"The logic of the Russian special services to this very day
is based on the teachings of Lenin on the priority of 'post,
telephone and telegraph'," she said in reference to the
Bolshevik leader's seizure of power in 1917.
"According to preliminary details, they set fire to cables
in the tunnel, which could be accessed from the street and
introduced flammable material. Only professionals know of such
underground canals. This is classic sabotage."
The Kiev mayor's office had earlier said the fire had been
due to a short circuit.
State television returned to the air broadcasting a talk
show about Victory Day celebrations which have become a source
of tension with Russia. Kiev accuses its Soviet-era masters in
Moscow of backing armed rebellion in the east of the country.
(Reporting by Ralph Boulton; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)