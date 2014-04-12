(Corrects reference to timing of Gunvor share sale)
* U.S. sanctions causing minor difficulties -Timchenko
* He says gas exports shifting to Asia, away from Europe
* In talks with China on dropping dollar transactions
* Western treatment of Russia is "short-sighted"
By Christian Lowe
MOSCOW, April 12 Gennady Timchenko, the
billionaire Russian gas trader hit with U.S. sanctions over his
alleged ties with the Kremlin following Russia's annexation of
Crimea, said being singled out by Washington was a badge of
honour.
But Timchenko, who sold his stake in oil trading firm Gunvor
last month, acknowledged that the sanctions were slightly
inconveniencing his business interests because some European
banks were reluctant to deal with him.
"The fact that I was included in the list (of people subject
to U.S. sanctions) was a little surprising maybe, but it was
quite an honour for me," he said in an interview with the
state-run Rossiya television station to be broadcast later on
Saturday.
"Some (problems) arise because some banks, realising who
they are dealing with, are starting to create certain
difficulties... They are frightened," he said, according to a
pre-transmission transcript provided to news organisations.
"In general it is not all that serious because we
anticipated this might happen and so in a certain sense took
care in advance of our assets" by shifting them into Russian
bank accounts, Timchenko said.
His remarks were in line with the defiant mood Russian
officials and business figures have projected - at least in
public - in response to the U.S. and European Union sanctions.
He was the most high-profile business figure included on the
U.S. sanctions list drawn up in response to Russia's seizure of
Ukraine's Crimea Peninsula after its pro-Russian president was
ousted by a protest movement seeking closer ties with the West.
The U.S. Treasury said that Russian President Vladimir Putin
has investments in Gunvor and may have access to Gunvor's funds.
Both the company and the Kremlin strenuously denied those
allegations.
Hours after the U.S. sanctions were announced, Gunvor said
Timchenko had sold his nearly 50 percent stake in the company.
The firm said the sale was completed before the sanctions were
unveiled.
Gunvor started out selling small shipments of crude through
the Estonian port of Tallinn. It grew spectacularly, at one
point becoming the biggest exporter of Russian oil through
contracts with state majors such as Rosneft
TILTING EASTWARD
Timchenko, who is also co-owner of Russia's No. 2 gas
producer Novatek, signalled he would be pursuing more
business opportunities in Asia - part of a shift the Kremlin is
encouraging away from links with the West.
Russian officials say that if Europe does not treat them
with the respect they are due, the country will instead sell its
oil and gas to the resource-hungry Chinese market instead, and
that European countries will lose out as a result.
The interview, for the Russian news show Vesti on Saturday
with Sergei Brilyov, was recorded when Timchenko was on a visit
to China.
He said his company was in talks with Chinese partners about
selling gas in exchange for yuan, displacing the euros and
dollars traditionally used for such transactions.
Novatek has a 60 percent stake in a $27 billion project to
produce gas in Russia's Arctic Yamal region, primarily for
shipping to Asian customers.
"It is very important to say that Europe is sort of pushing
us away from it and this has been going on already for several
years," Timchenko said in the interview.
"Therefore it seems to me that this development (shipping
more gas to Asia) will show the Europeans that, first of all, we
have the capability to do this, and secondly, that there is a
market with a lot of potential developing in the Asia-Pacific
region."
On the Western response to Russia's intervention in Ukraine,
Timchenko said: "In Europe, unfortunately, they have a poor
grasp of the situation. When they get involved in some kind of
international affair, they don't really understand what it is,
and what sort of consequences could follow."
"It seems to me they (the Europeans) just don't understand.
The politicians are behaving ... in a very short-sighted way."
(Reporting by Christian Lowe; Editing by)