BRUSSELS, July 24 Proposed European Union
sanctions on sectors of the Russian economy will not be adopted
before next week, the European Commission said on Thursday.
EU ambassadors were discussing Commission proposals to
restrict Russian access to EU finance and defence and energy
technology on Thursday.
"That discussion is also due to continue next week. As and
when the member states have decided ... how they want to proceed
and exactly what they want to do, then at that stage the
Commission ... will present legislative proposals," Commission
spokesman Jonathan Todd told reporters.
"Those legislative proposals would then have to be adopted
by the appropriate procedures, by the member states, normally
next week," he added.
