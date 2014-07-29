(Adds Dutch PM's call to Ukraine)
AMSTERDAM, July 29 Dutch Foreign Minister Frans
Timmermans said on Tuesday that sanctions on Russian capital
markets being considered by European Union member states in
response to the Ukraine crisis would have a "far-reaching and
immediate effect".
Speaking during a debate about the downing of a Malaysian
airliner over rebel-held eastern Ukraine that killed 298 people,
most of them Dutch, he said the sanctions would send a strong
signal to Moscow that "you are on the wrong path".
Earlier, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte called Ukrainian
President Petro Poroshenko to ask him to suspend military
operations in the area where the airliner came down to allow
international experts to reach the crash site.
Although most of the bodies have been repatriated, the
experts have not been able to get to the site to retrieve other
remains and belongings of the victims of the crash, 195 of whom
were Dutch.
"They are losing valuable time," Rutte was quoted as saying
in a statement issued by his office, which added that he had
"urgently appealed to the Ukrainian president to stop the
hostilities to facilitate the humanitarian work in dealing with
the victims".
(Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Kevin Liffey)