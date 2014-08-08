Aug 8 Boeing and United Technologies have been
amassing titanium parts from Russian producer VSMPO-Avisma
in case tensions between the United States and Russia
disrupt supply of the metal critical to building jetliners, the
Wall Street Journal reported, citing an industry official
familiar with the plans.
Boeing Co, United Technologies Corp and
Airbus Group NV buy a substantial share of their
titanium requirement from VSMPO-Avisma Corp, WSJ reported. (on.wsj.com/1kqfVoE)
Efforts to stock up on titanium parts began in March 2014,
after the annexation of the Ukrainian region of Crimea by Russia
triggered tensions between Moscow and Western governments, the
newspaper said.
Representatives at Boeing and United Technologies did not
immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment outside
regular U.S. business hours.
In response to the conflict in Ukraine, the United States
has for several months been leveled sanctions on Russian
individuals and smaller companies.
Western countries initially imposed mild sanctions on Russia
after it annexed Ukraine's Crimea peninsula in March, but
tightened them after flight MH17 was shot down on July 17.
Companies in the Eurozone have also felt the pinch of the
standoff.
(Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)