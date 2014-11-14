KIEV Nov 14 Ukraine's trade surplus for goods fell to $803 million in January to September from $1.2 billion in January to August, the state statistics committee said on Friday.

This contrasted with a deficit of $9.7 billion in January-September 2013.

After some years in deficit, Ukraine has swung to a goods trade surplus this year due to a fall in imports mainly because of a gas pricing row with Russia and a sharp depreciation of its hryvnia currency.

The figure for the nine-month surplus came in lower than in January to August, because in September Ukraine significantly increased purchases of gas and coal. (Reporting by Alessandra Prentice, editing by Elizabeth Piper)