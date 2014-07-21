KIEV, July 21 A train carrying victims from the site where a Malaysian airliner crashed has set off from the rebel-held town of Torez in eastern Ukraine, a Reuters witness said on Monday.

Earlier, Ukraine's deputy prime minister said the train would travel to the eastern city of Kharkiv before the bodies would be taken to the Netherlands. (Reporting by Nikolai Isayev, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by David Evans)