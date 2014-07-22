(Adds detail)
KHARKIV, Ukraine, July 22 A train carrying the
remains of victims of a Malaysian plane downed over rebel-held
territory in eastern Ukraine arrived in the
government-controlled city of Kharkiv, a Reuters witness said on
Tuesday.
The train, which includes five grey refrigerated carriages,
slowly rolled into the grounds of an arms industry plant in
Kharkiv where the remains are due to be unloaded and then flown
to the Netherlands.
A spokesowman for a Dutch team of forensic experts on site
in Kharkiv said this was not expected to happen before
Wednesday.
Almost 300 people were killed when the Malaysian airliner
went down on Thursday, most of them were Dutch.
Earlier on Tuesday in Ukraine's city of Donetsk, some 300
kilometres south-east from Kharkiv, the separatists handed two
black boxes from the downed Malaysia Airlines plane over to
Malaysian experts.
Fighting flared up in Donetsk again on Monday around the
city's train station and the sound of loud explosions from the
site continued overnight and on Tuesday morning.
Windows in many nearby residential blocks were smashed and
at least two buildings were hit by shelling with local residents
quoting civilian casualties among their neighbours.
Donetsk, which had about one million citizens before many
fled during the weeks of fighting, is now the rebels main
stronghold in eastern Ukraine.
