SZCZECIN, Poland Feb 11 U.S. Army Europe
commander Ben Hodges said on Wednesday the U.S. army will
provide training to Ukrainian troops battling Russian-backed
separatists in the country's east.
The training mission will start in March, with one battalion
of U.S. soldiers training three Ukrainian battalions, Hodges
said during a visit to a NATO base at Szczecin in north-west
Poland.
"We will train them in security tasks, medical (tasks), how
to operate in an environment where the Russians are jamming
(communications) and how to protect (themselves) from Russian
and rebel artillery," he said.
