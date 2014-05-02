KIEV May 2 Pro-Russian separatists have seized the control centre for Donetsk railways in eastern Ukraine, all but stopping trains from running, a spokesman for the Donetsk railway said on Friday.

The rebels had seized the command post near Yasynuvata, just north of Donetsk, and had cut all electricity, he said. "Movement has all but stopped." (reporting by Natalia Zinets, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by)