MOSCOW, March 18 The Russian parliament will begin the process of ratification of a treaty to make Ukraine's Crimea region part of Russia within days, the Itar-Tass news agency cited a senior lawmaker as saying on Tuesday after President Vladimir Putin signed the pact.

"We will begin ratification soon. This will happen in the next few days," lower house vice-speaker Alexander Zhukov said of the treaty, the text of which says it enters into force upon ratification.