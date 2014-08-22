(Refiles to detach from earlier item)
KIEV Aug 22 Ukraine said on Friday the entry of
Russian aid trucks onto its territory was a "flagrant violation"
of international law and it appealed to the international
community to condemn Russia's actions as illegal and aggressive.
The foreign ministry said in a statement that, while
Ukrainian authorities had not given the convoy permission to
enter, it had been allowed to cross the border to avoid further
provocative action.
Earlier, Kiev said Russia had launched a direct invasion of
its territory by sending the convoy into eastern Ukraine, where
pro-Russian rebels are fighting government forces.
"We call upon all international partners to unite in
decisively condemning Russia's illegal and aggressive actions,"
the ministry said in a statement.
"In order to avoid provocations we gave all the necessary
commands for the safe passage of the convoy ... We consider this
another flagrant violation by Russia of the main principles of
international law."
According to the Ukrainian border service, 145 trucks had
crossed the border from Russia by 1030 GMT.
Ukrainian state security chief Valentyn Nalivaychenko told
journalists that the convoy's entry represented a "direct
invasion" of Ukraine by the Russian Federation.
He said Ukrainian forces would not attack it, though its
security could not be guaranteed by Kiev because of fighting by
pro-Russian separatists in the east, where the convoy was moving
towards the Luhansk region.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice,
editing by John Stonestreet)