WARSAW, March 6 European Union leaders'
decisions about sanctions on Russia at a meeting on Thursday may
not go as far as some people would like, but they were still
significant, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Thursday.
"The discussions were stormy," Tusk told a news conference
in Brussels broadcast on Polish television. "Maybe not everybody
will be satisfied, but we achieved more than could have been
expected just a few hours ago."
He also said that European leaders agreed to suspend
preparations until further notice for a Group of Eight meeting
in the Russian city of Sochi.