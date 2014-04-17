* Armed men unplug Ukrainian news channels
* Russian channels broadcast in their place
* Putin speech beamed across the region
By Thomas Grove
ANDRIYIVKA, Ukraine, April 17 Armed men took
over a television tower in eastern Ukraine on Thursday and
switched it to Russian channels playing an almost non-stop
stream of sound-bites from a marathon TV phone-in by Russian
President Vladimir Putin.
Employees at the tower said the men, who were armed with
Kalashnikov rifles, barged in after arriving in cars and
frightening off guards by firing a shot.
TV engineers accompanying the men then took Ukrainian
channels off the air and replaced them with five Russian
channels.
The channels included Russia 1, Russia 24 and ORT - some of
the most popular state-controlled channels - which were
broadcasting clips of Putin's TV phone-in.
"I was at my desk and heard a shot fired outside. Then men,
armed and wearing masks, came in. They had technicians with them
and switched channels," said Tetyana Chernogod, an electrical
mechanic who works at the station.
"We pressed alarm buttons when they came in, but nobody
responded. I have been seeing Putin all day since," she said.
Three TV screens were broadcasting clips from Putin's
phone-in when this correspondent went to the tower's master
control room. Two armed men guarded the entrance.
The Kremlin leader used a good part of his marathon TV
appearance to attack the policies of Kiev's pro-Western leaders
and to encourage Russian speakers to fight for their rights.
The TV tower broadcasts over a 70 km (45 mile)radius serving
about 2 million people living in well-populated areas just to
the north of the main industrial hub, Donetsk.
Ukrainian central broadcasting officials confirmed that the
group, who were assumed to be pro-Russia separatists, had
managed to twice unplug two Ukrainian news channels that were
particularly favourable to Kiev and the pro-Europe "EuroMaidan"
movement.
They said that broadcasting authorities in Kiev were trying
to block the Russian transmissions from the Andriyivka tower.
"We are trying to restore things but we haven't managed yet,"
said one official who did not wish to be named.
The raid came after a decision by a Kiev court in late March
to have providers temporarily remove broadcasts of some Russian
news channels which can be accessed in TV packages. Supporters
of the move argued that Russian state media was broadcasting
potentially harmful anti-state propaganda.
About 10 localities in the mainly Russian-speaking east of
Ukraine have been hit by a rash of rebellions by separatists who
have occupied state buildings, including police headquarters, in
a bid to further demands for a referendum to be held on the
status of the region.
Kiev's leaders, who came to power in February after the
Moscow-backed president, Viktor Yanukovich, was ousted following
three months of protests, say the rebels' demands have been
organised by Russia and are aimed at bringing about the break-up
of the country.
(Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Hugh Lawson)