KIEV Feb 23 Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia
Tymoshenko, freed from prison guard on Saturday after her
arch-rival President Viktor Yanukovich fled Kiev, said on Sunday
she did not want to be considered for the post of prime
minister.
Earlier, her supporters in parliament said she was one of
the three favourites to be named to head a government of
national unity.
"It was a surprise for me when I heard that I was being
proposed for the post of prime minister. Nobody agreed this with
me or discussed it with me.
"I am grateful for the respect this shows, but I ask not to
be considered for this post," she said in comments on her
website.
Her comments suggested that Tymoshenko - who was narrowly
defeated by Yanukovich for the presidency in February 2010 and
was later jailed in 2011 for abuse of office as prime minister -
may be eying another run to be head of state.