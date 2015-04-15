KIEV, April 15 Ukraine's export-import bank Ukreximbank said on Wednesday it would not seek a coupon or principal reduction in debt talks if a vote to postpone the repayment of a five-year $750-million Eurobond passes on April 27.

The bank said it would "in all likelihood" default if bondholders vote against the proposal to extend the maturity on the bond by three months.

"The maturity extension is the only amendment to the payment terms that the bank proposes to seek, and so no reduction of principal of, or interest payable on, the Notes or the Loan is currently contemplated by the Bank," it said in a statement. (Reporting by Alessandra Prentice, editing by William Hardy)