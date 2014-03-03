GENEVA, March 3 United Nations Secretary-General
Ban Ki-Moon said on Monday that he would ask Foreign Minister
Sergei Lavrov that Russia refrain from any acts or rhetoric that
would further escalate the crisis in Ukraine and instead seek
dialogue with authorities in Kiev.
Ban said that his deputy Jan Eliasson, who had just arrived
in Kiev, would "convey the same message to Ukrainian
authorities".
"It is now of utmost importance to restore calm and to
de-escalate tensions immediately through dialogue," Ban told a
news conference in Geneva shortly before holding talks with
Lavrov. "I will urge that the Russian Federation refrain from
any acts and rhetoric that could further escalate the situation
and instead to engage constructively and through peaceful means
with Ukraine."