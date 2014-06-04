UNITED NATIONS, June 4 Ukraine said on Wednesday
there is no humanitarian crisis in the country and dismissed a
Russian draft resolution to the U.N. Security Council that seeks
to create corridors to allow civilians to escape fighting in the
east.
Russia circulated a brief draft resolution to the 15-member
council on Monday, also calling for an end to violence in
southeastern Ukraine, but Western envoys say Ukraine is
suffering a political security crisis not a humanitarian crisis.
"We don't find that this resolution is necessary. Why?
Because we don't have a humanitarian crisis," Ukraine U.N.
Ambassador Yuriy Sergeyev told a news conference at the United
Nations. "If there is no humanitarian crisis, no assistance of
the kind of provision in the draft resolution is needed."
Ukraine and its Western allies accuse Moscow of fueling a
pro-Russian uprising that threatens to break up the former
Soviet republic of 46 million people. Russia denies
orchestrating the unrest and says Ukraine's attempts to end it
by military force are making the situation worse.
In March, Russia seized Crimea and annexed it, a move not
recognized internationally.
"The resolution is drafted by a country who just recently
annexed a big part of our territory and is supporting the
separatists in the east," Sergeyev said. "The resolution is
politically motivated."
The United States called the Russian U.N. proposal
hypocritical because at the same time armed fighters and weapons
were entering Ukraine from Russia and Russian-backed separatists
were attacking new targets and holding hostage monitors from the
Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).
Western council members have said a report is needed from
the United Nations on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine
before the Russian draft resolution can be considered properly.
