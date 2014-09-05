UNITED NATIONS, Sept 5 U.N. Secretary-General
Ban Ki-moon on Friday welcomed a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine
and stressed that "credible and comprehensive monitoring and
verification are essential elements for successful
implementation."
"He also welcomes the recent discussions between the
presidents of Ukraine and Russia that have played a part in
today's breakthrough and strongly encourages those contacts to
continue," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols)