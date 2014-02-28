By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS Feb 28 Ukraine's U.N. ambassador
on Friday accused Russia of illegally sending military planes
and attack helicopters across the border of the former Soviet
republic and declared that his country was strong enough to
defend itself.
Ambassador Yuriy Sergeyev was speaking to reporters after
briefing the U.N. Security Council in a closed-door session on
the escalating crisis in Ukraine.
"We are strong enough to defend ourselves," he said outside
the council chamber.
Armed men took control of two airports in Ukraine's
autonomous Crimea region earlier on Friday in what the country's
leadership described as an invasion and occupation by Russian
forces. Russia denied involvement in the airport seizures.
U.S. Ambassador Samantha Power, in words that previewed
remarks President Barack Obama made later, told reporters that
Washington was "gravely disturbed by reports of Russian military
deployments into the Crimea."
"The United States calls upon Russia to pull back the
military forces that are being built up in the region, to stand
down, and to allow the Ukrainian people the opportunity to
pursue their own government, create their own destiny and to do
so freely without intimidation or fear," she said.
Power, like Sergeyev, declined to characterize Russian
military actions when asked if they constituted aggression. She
called for an independent international mediation mission to be
quickly dispatched to Ukraine.
Russian Ambassador Vitaly Churkin neither confirmed nor
denied the specifics of any Russian military movements in the
Crimea, but said that any Russian activities there were in
keeping with Moscow's existing arrangement with Ukraine on the
deployment of military assets there.
"We are acting within the framework of that agreement," he
told reporters.
Russia has criticized Ukraine's new government and voiced
support for ousted President Viktor Yanukovich, who spoke to
reporters from southern Russia on Friday.
Ukraine had asked Lithuania, the president of the Security
Council for February, to schedule Friday's meeting of the
15-nation body.
RUSSIAN ATTACK HELICOPTERS?
"Due to the deterioration of the situation in the Autonomous
Republic of the Crimea, Ukraine, which threatens territorial
integrity of Ukraine ... I have the honour to request an urgent
meeting of the Security Council in accordance with Articles 34
and 35 of the U.N. Charter," Sergeyev wrote to Lithuanian
Ambassador Raimonda Murmokaite.
Article 34 of the U.N. charter talks about the power of the
15-nation council to investigate disputes or "international
friction" to determine whether international peace and security
is in jeopardy.
The Ukrainian letter to Lithuania's U.N. ambassador came
hours after Ukraine's parliament said it would appeal to the
council to call a session to consider the problems in the Crimea
in the light of an early 1990s understanding in which the big
powers agreed to guarantee Ukrainian territorial integrity.
As expected, the council did not take any formal action.
Russia is a veto-wielding permanent member of the Security
Council and, therefore, able to block any actions proposed by
its members.
"During the (council) discussions, support was expressed for
Ukraine's unity, territorial integrity and sovereignty,"
Murmokaite told reporters after the meeting. "The council agreed
on the importance of restraint on the part of all political
actors in Ukraine and called for inclusive political dialogue."
Sergeyev told reporters there was an "external presence" in
Crimea that was "encouraging separatism." He said he had
informed the council about "unspecified and armed forces of the
Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine."
"We informed about the illegal crossing (of) the borders by
Russian military transport aircraft IL-76, around 10 of them,"
he said, adding that 11 Russian Mi-24 military attack
helicopters had also violated the Russian-Ukrainian border.
British Ambassador Mark Lyall Grant said "the United Kingdom
believes that any newly deployed troops that do not answer to
the Ukrainian government should withdraw."