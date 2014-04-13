UNITED NATIONS, April 13 The United Nations
Security Council will meet for an emergency session to discuss
the escalating crisis in eastern Ukraine at 8 p.m. New York time
on Sunday (0 GMT Monday).
"The Council will meet at 8 at Russia's request," a council
diplomat told Reuters on condition of anonymity. Another
diplomat said negotiations were under way on Ukraine's
participation.
Russia's Foreign Ministry said earlier it would put an
urgent discussion of the situation in Ukraine on the Security
Council agenda, calling Kiev's plans to mobilise the army to put
down a rebellion by pro-Russian militants in eastern Ukraine
"criminal".
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Additional reporting by
Alessandra Prentice in Moscow; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)