UNITED NATIONS, March 24 Ukraine has circulated
a draft resolution to the U.N. General Assembly that would
declare invalid Crimea's recent referendum calling for
annexation to Russia, a document that echoes a text Moscow
vetoed earlier this month in the Security Council.
The new text, which U.N. diplomats said Ukraine distributed
to the 193-nation assembly over the weekend, dismisses the
referendum as "having no validity, (and) cannot form the basis
for any alteration of the status of the Autonomous Republic of
Crimea or of the City of Sevastopol."
If approved by the General Assembly, the resolution would be
non-binding. But it could send a strong political message about
Russia's lack of broad support on the Crimean issue if the
Ukrainians secure a strong majority in favor of their
resolution, Western diplomats told Reuters.
The assembly is scheduled to meet on the Ukraine crisis on
Thursday, when the text is expected to go to a vote. The point
of the resolution, U.N. diplomats said, was to further isolate
Moscow as the United States and Europe warn of the possibility
of damaging economic sanctions against Russia.
The Russian delegation vetoed a Security Council resolution
that said the Crimean plebiscite would have "no validity"
earlier this month in an emergency session held the day before
the March 16 referendum. Crimeans voted overwhelmingly to leave
Ukraine and become part of Russia.
Unlike the General Assembly, Security Council decisions are
legally binding.
The General Assembly draft, which was distributed to
reporters on Monday, says the U.N. member states affirm their
"commitment to the sovereignty, political independence, unity
and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally
recognized borders."
It also "calls upon all States to desist and refrain from
actions aimed at the partial or total disruption of the national
unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine, including any
attempts to modify Ukraine's borders through the threat or use
of force or other unlawful means."
The draft resolution, which does not mention Russia by name,
says the assembly "calls upon all States, international
organizations and specialized agencies not to recognize any
alteration of the status" of Crimea and Sevastopol.
A spokesman for Ukraine's U.N. mission said the draft
General Assembly resolution was more neutral than the failed
Security Council text. The spokesman added that he was expecting
at least 130 votes in favor and that his delegation was not
engaging with Russia on revising the text.
A European diplomat was more skeptical, telling Reuters on
condition of anonymity the Ukrainians "need to lobby hard" to
secure such broad support for the resolution, which implicitly
condemns one of the world's most powerful countries - Russia.
According to another U.N. diplomat, who also spoke on
condition of anonymity, there are five co-sponsors of the draft
resolution - Costa Rica, Botswana, Qatar, Canada and Poland.
"We expect there will be more co-sponsors," the diplomat
said.
