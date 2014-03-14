UPDATE 4-Indonesia police say Interpol issues red notices for 3 Sinopec execs
* Project was touted as region's biggest oil storage terminal
MOSCOW, March 14 A U.S.-backed draft U.N. resolution that would declare Sunday's referendum on whether Ukraine's Crimea region should join Russia is "unacceptable", Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov was quoted as saying on Friday.
"The main thing is that this draft resolution contains a call to reject the results of the referendum in Crimea. For this reason, naturally, such a resolution is unacceptable for us," Interfax quoted Gatilov as saying. (Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Alison Williams)
* Project was touted as region's biggest oil storage terminal
March 21 Marathon Oil Corp said on Tuesday it bought additional acreage in the Permian basin for about $700 million, the company's second purchase in less than two weeks as it focuses on higher-margin, lower-cost U.S. assets. The about 21,000 acres, situated in the Northern Delaware basin of New Mexico, was acquired from Black Mountain Oil & Gas and other private players, the company said.
UKRAINE CENTRAL BANK SAYS PLANS TO CUT VOLUME OF CURRENCY PURCHASES ON THE MARKET