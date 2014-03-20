MOSCOW, March 20 U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said tension between Ukraine and Russia poses "great risks to the countries themselves and beyond" and urged restraint by all parties in a crisis that could spin out of control.

"I have emphasised that all parties (should) refrain from any hasty or provocative actions that could further exacerbate the already very tense and very volatile situation," Ban said after meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.

(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Alison Williams)