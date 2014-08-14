VIENNA Aug 14 Austrian insurer Uniqa
remains committed to doing business in Russia and Ukraine, Chief
Executive Andreas Brandstetter told the WirtschaftsBlatt paper
in an interview printed on Thursday.
"We came to stay in each of the markets where we are at
present," he said of its markets in central and eastern Europe.
"We will not enter any new countries, but also not withdraw
from anywhere," he said, adding now was not the time to start
changing strategy despite the political tensions between Moscow
and Kiev.
Russia and Ukraine were growth drivers in the first quarter,
with business up 15 percent in euro terms, he noted.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Matt Driskill)