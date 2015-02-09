(Updates with additional Obama, Merkel comments)
WASHINGTON Feb 9 U.S. President Barack Obama
said on Monday his administration is looking at all options in
handling the crisis in Ukraine, but he has not yet decided
whether the United States will provide lethal arms to Kiev.
"The possibility of lethal defensive weapons is one of those
options that is being examined, but I have not made a decision
about that yet," he said, speaking at a joint news conference
with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the White House.
Obama said U.S. consideration of supplying defensive weapons
to Ukraine "is not based on the idea that Ukraine could defeat a
Russian army that was determined. It is rather to see whether or
not there are additional things we can do to help Ukraine
bolster its defenses in the face of separatist aggression."
Separately, Merkel said that while there have been setbacks
on reaching a diplomatic solution with Russia over Ukraine, such
efforts will continue. She does not see a military solution to
the crisis, she added.
"If at a certain point in time one has to say that success
is not possible, even if one puts every effort into it, then the
United States and Europe have to sit together and try and
explore further possibilities of what one can do," she said.
