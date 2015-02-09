WASHINGTON Feb 9 U.S. President Barack Obama
said on Monday his administration is looking at all options in
handling the crisis in Ukraine, but he has not yet decided
whether the United States will provide arms.
"The possibility of lethal defensive weapons is one of those
options that is being examined, but I have not made a decision
about that yet," he said, speaking at a joint news conference
with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the White House.
Separately, Merkel said that while there have been setbacks
on reaching a diplomatic solution with Russia over Ukraine, such
efforts will continue. She does not see a military solution to
the crisis, she added.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Tim Ahmann)