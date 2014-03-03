WASHINGTON, March 3 The U.S. Senate is considering imposing sanctions on Russia's banks, freezing assets of Russian public institutions and private investors and imposing travel bans because of its moves in Ukraine, U.S. Senator Chris Murphy, the chairman of the Senate's Europe subcommittee, said on Monday.

However, he told Reuters in a telephone interview, unilateral U.S. sanctions against Russia will have little effect if they are not matched by actions from Europe. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Bill Trott)