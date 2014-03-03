UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
WASHINGTON, March 3 The U.S. Senate is considering imposing sanctions on Russia's banks, freezing assets of Russian public institutions and private investors and imposing travel bans because of its moves in Ukraine, U.S. Senator Chris Murphy, the chairman of the Senate's Europe subcommittee, said on Monday.
However, he told Reuters in a telephone interview, unilateral U.S. sanctions against Russia will have little effect if they are not matched by actions from Europe. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Bill Trott)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts