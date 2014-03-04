By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON, March 3 U.S. lawmakers expressed
support on Monday for aid for Ukraine's new government, as well
as sanctions to punish Russia for its military incursion into
the neighboring country, but want European nations to step up
their involvement in the crisis.
Senators are looking at options such as imposing sanctions
on Russia's banks and freezing assets of Russian public
institutions and private investors, Senator Chris Murphy,
chairman of the Senate's Europe subcommittee, told Reuters.
But he said in a telephone interview that European
governments also needed to act.
"Unilateral U.S. sanctions against Russia are not going to
have much of an effect if Europe remains a haven for Russian
banks and Russian oligarchs to stash and invest their money,"
the Connecticut Democrat said.
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said he was "deeply
concerned" about what is happening in Ukraine. Noting that
President Barack Obama has said he wanted to provide economic
aid to Kiev, Reid said he was "happy to help in any way."
But the Nevada Democrat told reporters at the U.S. Capitol:
"I'm going to recommend that anything that we do be in
conjunction with our allies."
Democrats and Republicans on the Senate Foreign Relations
Committee are preparing legislation - supported by members of
both parties - to provide at least $1 billion in loan guarantees
to provide structural support to Ukraine's economy.
TARGETED SANCTIONS
The measure would also authorize technical assistance for
energy reforms, support elections, strengthen civil society,
combat corruption and help Ukraine recover stolen assets,
Democratic Senator Robert Menendez, the committee's chairman,
said in a statement.
The committee is also consulting with the Obama
administration on possible actions against individual Russians -
and Ukrainians who cooperated with them - ranging from visa bans
and asset freezes to suspending military cooperation and sales,
as well as economic sanctions.
Republican U.S. Representative Ed Royce, chairman of the
House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, also said
Washington needed to act with the Europeans to pressure Moscow
via its state-run banks or through trade.
"The Achilles heel for Russia is their economy, the rouble,"
Royce said on CNN.
European Union ministers held talks on the Ukraine crisis on
Monday, but agreed on no deadlines or details about any punitive
measures that could be put in place against Russia.
Republican Senator John McCain, one of his party's leading
foreign policy voices, said he felt German Chancellor Angela
Merkel in particular had been too timid.
Merkel and her 3-month-old coalition government have gone
out of their way to avoid antagonizing Russian President
Vladimir Putin, remaining measured even as Washington and other
capitals ratcheted up the rhetoric. Germany is heavily dependent
on Russian natural gas and is closer to Moscow than any other
leading Western nation.
"I was very disappointed in her comments," McCain said of
Merkel. "And, by the way, maybe Putin also, who knows Angela
Merkel, thinks that he can get away with this."