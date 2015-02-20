WASHINGTON Feb 20 Senior U.S. senators, including Democrat Richard Durbin and Republican John McCain, sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Friday urging that international sanctions on Russia be tightened immediately over its support for separatists fighting in Ukraine.

The letter, obtained by Reuters, also said it is time to provide defensive weapons to the Kiev government. It said Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to capture more Ukrainian territory.

"As such, we can only conclude that in the absence of greater Western support for Ukrainian forces, a Russian-imposed military outcome will continue to unfold in Ukraine," the lawmakers wrote.

