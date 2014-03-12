(Refiles with no changes to text)

WASHINGTON, March 12 The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee will vote on Wednesday on legislation addressing the Ukraine crisis that contains sanctions and IMF reforms, a senior member of the committee said.

Senator Bob Corker, the top Republican on the committee, told reporters on Wednesday he expected the panel would pass the bill, sending it for a vote in the full Senate.

He also said it contained aid for Ukraine and backing for a $1 billion loan guarantee.

He also said it contained aid for Ukraine and backing for a $1 billion loan guarantee.

There had been concerns that the bill would be delayed for weeks because committee members had been unable to agree on the IMF funding, which was requested by the Obama administration.