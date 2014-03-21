WASHINGTON, March 21 Leaders of the U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee introduced a bill on Friday that provides aid to Ukraine, but does not include reforms to the International Monetary Fund requested by the Obama administration.

The bill's introduction in the Republican-led House could mean a showdown with the Democratic-led Senate, which is considering Ukraine legislation including the IMF measures. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Sandra Maler)