EXCLUSIVE-Libya's NOC says expects to regain Es Sider, Ras Lanuf oil ports
* Says Petroleum Facilities Guard should be placed under NOC (Adds update on production, Sanalla comment on NOC unification)
WASHINGTON, March 21 Leaders of the U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee introduced a bill on Friday that provides aid to Ukraine, but does not include reforms to the International Monetary Fund requested by the Obama administration.
The bill's introduction in the Republican-led House could mean a showdown with the Democratic-led Senate, which is considering Ukraine legislation including the IMF measures. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Sandra Maler)
KIEV, March 19 The International Monetary Fund has postponed a decision to disburse more aid to Ukraine in order to assess the impact of an economic blockade Kiev imposed on separatist-held territory, the IMF and Ukrainian authorities said on Sunday.
DUBAI, March 19 A Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen called on Sunday for the United Nations to place a strategic port under its supervision after a helicopter attack on a boatload of Somali refugees left 42 dead.