WASHINGTON, April 28 Several U.S. Republican
lawmakers said on Monday the latest sanctions imposed on Russian
individuals and companies are too mild to deter Moscow from
further action in Ukraine and demanded broader measures.
Tennessee Senator Bob Corker, the top Republican on the
Senate Foreign Relations Committee, called the new sanctions
"just a slap on the wrist." His fellow Republican, Indiana
Senator Dan Coats, a former U.S. ambassador to Germany, said he
was concerned President Barack Obama's actions were "too little,
too late."
"Until Putin feels the real pain of sanctions targeting
entities like Gazprom, which the Kremlin uses to
coerce Ukraine and other neighbors, as well as some significant
financial institutions, I don't think diplomacy will change
Russian behavior and de-escalate this crisis," Corker in a
statement.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Doina Chiacu)