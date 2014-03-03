By Phil Stewart
WASHINGTON, March 2 President Barack Obama needs
to look "two or three moves out" as he weighs his response to
Russia's seizure of Ukraine's Crimea Peninsula, which Moscow is
unlikely to soon reverse, Obama's former defense secretary,
Robert Gates, said on Sunday.
Gates, a Russia expert and former CIA chief, portrayed a
difficult path for Obama in which European allies may "huff and
puff" but fail to match rhetoric with strong action and where
Russian President Vladimir Putin feels he has the upper hand.
"From Putin's standpoint, he's in the catbird's seat. He's
put himself in a position where we need him in terms of the
Syrian chemical (weapons) deal. We need him in terms of the
Iranian nuclear program," Gates, who served as defense secretary
from 2006 to 2011, said in a telephone interview with Reuters.
"We need the Russians in terms of getting our
(military)equipment out of Afghanistan."
Gates is known for his straight talk, including in a new
memoir where he criticized Congress and accused Obama, at one
point, of not believing in his own Afghan war strategy.
In his book, Gates described Putin as a man of Russia's
past, "haunted by lost empire, lost glory and lost power."
Asked how he would advise Obama in the crisis in Ukraine,
Gates pointed to lessons from Russia's war with Georgia in 2008,
when he said Washington wanted to react with more forceful
economic and political measures than EU allies did.
"We ran the risk of being the ones who would be isolated
because we favored a much more aggressive response than any of
our (European) allies did," said Gates, who was President George
W. Bush's defense secretary at the time.
"So that's one of the things the president's got to look out
for."
Indeed, the European Union is not expected to match the
United States in threatening sanctions against Russia when its
foreign ministers meet to discuss Ukraine on Monday, instead
pushing for mediation between Moscow and Kiev, officials say.
Ukraine mobilized for war on Sunday and Washington
threatened to isolate Russia economically after Putin declared
he had the right to invade his neighbor.
Russia is the EU's most important trading partner after the
United States and China, with 123 billion euros ($170 billion)
of goods exported there in 2012. It is also the EU's most
important single supplier of energy products, accounting for
more than a quarter of all EU consumption of oil and gas.
Gates said Obama also needed to be mindful of his rhetoric
in the days ahead, noting that "the stronger the rhetoric, the
greater expectation of strong action - even if it's limited (to)
the political and economic arena."
If Obama moves ahead with any punitive actions like
sanctions, it is important to consider what it would take to
reverse any of them down the road. Obama must consider whether
Moscow would need to take some step or make some gesture first.
"The challenge is to look two or three moves out and see: If
you do this, what will they do? ... And will you have any allies
or supporters when you do this?" he said.
The standoff in Ukraine has created the greatest moment of
tension between Russia and the West since the collapse of the
Soviet Union in 1991, an event Putin once called the worst
geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th century.
Gates did not specifically prescribe any course of action.
He said he did not see Putin backing down on Crimea and that the
question was whether Moscow might look to eastern Ukraine.
"That's sort of the next shoe. And the question is whether
Putin stops where he is with the Crimea or whether the Russians
take the next step and 'liberate' eastern Ukraine," he said.
