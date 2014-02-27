UPDATE 2-Oil prices jump after data shows surprise U.S. stock draw
* Goldman says compliance with oil production cuts remains high
BRUSSELS Feb 27 Russia must be transparent about military exercises along Ukraine's border and not take any steps that could be misinterpreted or "lead to miscalculation during a delicate time," U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel said on Thursday.
"I'm closely watching Russia's military exercises along the Ukrainian border," Hagel said at a NATO news conference. "I expect Russia to be transparent about these activities, and I urge them not to take any steps that could be misinterpreted, or lead to miscalculation during a very delicate time -- a time of great tension." (Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Adrian Croft)
* Goldman says compliance with oil production cuts remains high
* Permitting "all kinds" of imports hits domestic market -official
* Graphic of China available crude vs. Refinery runs: http://tmsnrt.rs/2mqDu2E