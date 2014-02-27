BRUSSELS Feb 27 Russia must be transparent about military exercises along Ukraine's border and not take any steps that could be misinterpreted or "lead to miscalculation during a delicate time," U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel said on Thursday.

"I'm closely watching Russia's military exercises along the Ukrainian border," Hagel said at a NATO news conference. "I expect Russia to be transparent about these activities, and I urge them not to take any steps that could be misinterpreted, or lead to miscalculation during a very delicate time -- a time of great tension." (Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Adrian Croft)