WASHINGTON, March 4 The White House pledged on
Tuesday to help ensure Ukraine had "sufficient financing" to
restore stability and economic growth and said it was providing
advice on getting back stolen assets and adjusting to trade
pressures related to energy.
In a statement, the White House said the United States would
provide assistance to train election observers in Ukraine. It
said a U.S. team would go there this week to help authorities
identify and reclaim stolen assets.
The United States would also provide "technical advice" to
the Ukrainian government on the country's World Trade
Organization rights with respect to Russia, particularly
regarding energy.
"At the same time the United States is ready to provide
assistance and financing to help Ukrainian businesses find new
export markets and adjust to trade pressures and to enhance
energy efficiency, helping to reduce dependence on imported
gas," it said.
